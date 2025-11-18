Manipur Guv reviews border-fencing work along India-Myanmar border

Imphal, Nov 18 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on Tuesday, reviewed the ongoing border-fencing work along the India-Myanmar border, officials said.

A Raj Bhavan official said that, chairing a meeting held on Tuesday evening, the Governor reviewed the overall progress of the construction works along the 398 km India-Myanmar border with Manipur.

Senior Border Road Organisation (BRO) officers, including the Additional Director General Border Roads (East) and the Commandant of 25 Border Road Task Force (BRTF), briefed the Governor on the progress of the fencing, key operational issues, and the overall performance of the project.

They also flagged concerns related to security and communication and put forward recommendations to ensure faster and smoother execution of the remaining works.

The Governor appreciated the progress made so far and conveyed that necessary support will be extended by the government to address the concerns raised by the BRO.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Commissioners and senior officers from the BRO and Assam Rifles.

Deputy Commissioners of several border districts were also present at the meeting.

Earlier in June, the Manipur Governor and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan held a high-level meeting and discussed ongoing fencing work along the India-Myanmar border and the overall law and order situation in the state.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the review meeting deliberated on the progress of the border fencing along the International Border and the law and order situation in the state.

Another official said that the BRO stepped up India-Myanmar border fencing work near Moreh town in Manipur's Tengnoupal district last year. The fencing work would be done phase-wise, he said.

The border fencing work was undertaken by ‘Project Sewak’ of the Border Roads Task Force (BRTF), which is also looking after road construction in Nagaland and Manipur. The BRTF is a unit under the BRO.

