Manipur Guv pays tribute to BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, who died after prolonged illness

Imphal, Feb 24 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday paid his respects to the mortal remains of BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte by laying a wreath and a shawl.

Valte passed away at a private hospital in Gurugram on February 21. The Governor visited the residence of the late leader in Churachandpur district and paid homage to the mortal remains of the 62-year-old tribal leader, who belonged to the Zomi community.

Valte was elected to the Manipur Legislative Assembly from the Thanlon constituency in Churachandpur district.

Governor Bhalla met the bereaved family members and expressed his heartfelt condolences. He conveyed his sympathies during this moment of profound grief, prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul, and wished strength and courage to the family to bear the irreparable loss.

Manipur government’s Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh also paid his respects by laying a wreath and a shawl as a mark of solemn tribute.

The body of Valte was brought to Lengpui Airport in Mizoram's capital, Aizawl, on February 22 and later taken by road to his home district of Churachandpur.

The Chairman of the Zomi Council, Vumsuan Naulak, said that the date of Valte’s burial would be notified later.

A total shutdown was observed on Tuesday in the Kuki-Zo tribal inhabited Churachandpur district to mourn the death of Valte.

As a mark of respect to the departed leader, the Manipur government observed a three-day state mourning from February 22 to 24.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, who travelled to Delhi on February 21, visited the private hospital in Gurugram and paid his last respects to the late legislator.

Valte had been residing in the Kuki-Zo-dominated Churachandpur district after undergoing prolonged medical treatment in Delhi following a violent attack during the ethnic violence in Imphal on May 4, 2023.

As his health deteriorated, he was airlifted from Imphal to New Delhi on February 8 for advanced medical treatment and admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram, where he breathed his last on the afternoon of February 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Bhalla, Chief Minister Singh, and several other leaders and organisations expressed deep grief and condolences over Valte’s demise.

Valte was brutally attacked and critically injured by assailants on May 4, 2023, in Imphal shortly after attending a meeting with former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

The assault left him with multiple injuries and partial paralysis, necessitating his urgent transfer to Delhi, where he underwent months of intensive medical treatment.

His driver was killed in the attack.

The departed tribal leader had earlier appealed for unity among members of the Zo community amid the ongoing ethnic crisis in Manipur.

