Manipur Guv highlights youth empowerment & innovation as key to futuristic agriculture

Imphal, March 21 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla said on Saturday that the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' is closely linked to empowering youth and transforming agriculture through innovation and enterprise.

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Inaugurating the 'Agri-Youth Parliament-2026' at Central Agricultural University (CAU) in Imphal, the Governor noted the event serves as a vital platform that brings together youth and stakeholders to shape the future of agriculture in the Northeast.

Highlighting the region's immense potential, Governor Bhalla noted that the Northeast, particularly Manipur, is rich in natural resources, biodiversity, and indigenous knowledge systems.

He also pointed out that products such as Chakhao (black rice), Kachai Lemon, and Tamenglong Orange reflect the state's cultural and ecological wealth.

With scientific support, value addition, and improved market access, these products can drive rural prosperity and achieve global recognition, the Governor added.

He emphasised the need to integrate traditional agricultural practices with modern technology, promote climate-resilient farming, strengthen infrastructure and market linkages, and foster an entrepreneurial ecosystem among youth.

Expressing confidence in the initiative, Governor Bhalla said the deliberations would generate meaningful insights and partnerships, contributing to a more resilient, remunerative, and globally competitive agricultural sector.

The event, organised under the theme 'Futuristic Agriculture for Northeast Bharat: Sustainability, Innovations and Opportunities', is a three-day programme focusing on emerging research, technological advancements, and innovative solutions in agriculture and allied sectors.

Prior to the inaugural function, the Governor, accompanied by CAU Vice-Chancellor Anupam Mishra, visited and inspected various exhibition stalls.

He interacted with participants, innovators, and entrepreneurs, appreciating the display of agricultural innovations and indigenous products.

The CAU Vice-Chancellor and Dipjyoti Rajkhowa, Vice-Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University, along with other dignitaries, were present on the occasion.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, academicians, researchers, scientists, innovators, and entrepreneurs.

Governor Bhalla also released the souvenir-cum-abstract book.

The Agri-Youth Parliament-2026 is expected to promote dialogue, knowledge exchange, and collaboration, paving the way for sustainable and inclusive agricultural development in the Northeastern region.

--IANS

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