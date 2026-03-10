Manipur Guv Bhalla stresses preservation, academic study of state's cultural heritage

Imphal, March 10 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday emphasised the need to preserve, promote and undertake in-depth academic study of the state's rich cultural heritage, highlighting its significance for future generations as well as for scholarly research.

The Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the Manipur University of Culture, presided over the first Convocation Ceremony of the Manipur University of Culture held at the City Convention Centre in Imphal on Tuesday.

Addressing the ceremony, Bhalla said that convocations mark one of the most significant milestones in the life of a university, symbolising the culmination of years of dedication, discipline and academic pursuit by students.

He observed that the first convocation of the Manipur University of Culture represents not only a celebration of the achievements of its students but also an important step towards strengthening cultural education and research in the state.

The Governor noted that the University, established under the Manipur University of Culture Act, 2015, was envisioned as a unique institution dedicated to preserving, promoting and academically studying the state’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.

Over the years, he said, the institution has steadily evolved into an important centre where tradition and scholarship converge.

Congratulating the graduating students on their achievements, Bhalla emphasised that they carry both the honour and responsibility of safeguarding and promoting the cultural traditions of Manipur. He stated that institutions like the Manipur University of Culture play a crucial role in preserving the state’s rich artistic traditions, including dance, music, theatre, ritual practices, martial arts and oral literature, while also nurturing future generations of cultural practitioners, researchers and scholars.

The Governor also appreciated the progress made by the University since its establishment and commended the efforts of Vice-Chancellor Paonam Gunindro Singh, faculty members and staff for developing the institution into an important centre of cultural learning in the region.

During the ceremony, Bhalla conferred degrees and gold medals on the graduating students of the University. More than 400 graduates were awarded degrees at the convocation ceremony. The event marked a historic milestone as it was the first-ever convocation ceremony of the University since its establishment in 2015.

The ceremony was attended by Prasan Kumar Swain, Vice-Chancellor of Utkal University of Culture, Bhubaneswar; Paonam Gunindro Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Manipur University of Culture; H. Gyan Prakash, Commissioner (Art and Culture); and Laishram Radhakanta, Registrar of the University, among other dignitaries.

