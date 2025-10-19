Manipur group urges NSCN-IM leader Muivah to apologise to Nagas for past mistakes

Imphal, Oct 19 (IANS) Days ahead of the much-anticipated visit of NSCN-IM General Secretary Thuingaleng Muivah to Manipur, a Naga organisation on Sunday urged him to apologise to the Naga community for his past mistakes during his homecoming on October 22.

Preparations were going on for the proposed visit of Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) supremo Muivah to his birthplace in Manipur's Ukhrul district for the first time in 50 years.

The nonagenarian NSCN-IM leader is expected to visit his native village, Somdal, in Tangkhul Naga-dominated Ukhrul district on October 22. The Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) in a statement said that Muivah will visit his native village, Somdal in the Ukhrul district “empty-handed” 55 years after going out on a mission to seek freedom for the Nagas.

“There was no reason to glorify an individual who 'failed’ the Nagas on all fronts,” said the ZUF’s Secretary, Information and Publicity, Louis Gangmei, in a statement. The statement said: “Muivah has been personally responsible for targeting many individuals. He ordered the merciless killings of many prominent leaders in the name of Naga nationalism and sovereignty. He ordered arson in villages in the name of taxation or fighting the Indian Army, and it was all the common Nagas who made the sacrifices.”

The ZUF said the common people across the Naga-inhabited areas of Manipur were suffering when Muivah and his close associates were “hopping from one international destination to another”. The organisation, which has an armed wing, said the NSCN (I-M) leader “should tender an unqualified apology to the Nagas for all the lapses committed over the years”.

It pointed out that other Naga leaders, including members of the church, had sought an apology from Muivah in the past, too. The ZUF had earlier accused the NSCN (I-M) of a “deliberate pattern of targeted persecution” against the Zeliangrong people comprising the Zeme, Liangmai, and Rongmei Nagas. It warned that failing to cease these confrontations could lead to clashes within the Naga society.

The Naga body said that reports indicate that NSCN-IM has already established camps in Zeliangrong areas to control territory, raise extortions, and impose illegal taxes on the National Highway and Trans-Asians railways.

ZUF statement said that Muivah’s proposed visit is a deceptive attempt to rekindle the lost spirit of Naga Nationalism; using false propaganda to mislead the people, he seeks only to further his own selfish political ambitions in the name of Naga sovereignty. It is nothing but a desperate attempt. The 2015 Framework Agreement had been deliberately misrepresented to the Naga people and had failed to deliver a genuine solution, it said.

“Therefore, appeals to the Naga people, particularly the Zeliangrong community, to be vigilant against such hollow political propaganda,” the statement added.

Of Manipur’s total of 16 districts, Naga-people inhabited districts are Tamenglong, Chandel, Ukhrul, Kamjong, Noney and Senapati, which are along the Nagaland and Myanmar borders.

