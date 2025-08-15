Manipur govt striving to restore normalcy: Guv Bhalla

Imphal, Aug 15 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla said on Friday that the state government had worked tirelessly to restore normalcy, enhance security, and ensure a safer environment for all communities.

Hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day celebration at the first Manipur Rifles ground in Imphal, the Governor said that a clear timeline has been set to facilitate the safe and dignified return of violence-hit Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their homes.

He emphasised that the state now stood at a decisive moment in its journey, calling on the people to rise above differences and work together in a spirit of peace and brotherhood.

He further pointed to campaigns like the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’, workplace harassment prevention measures, the ‘Back to School’ initiative for Self-Help Groups, and the operationalisation of 11 IT Centres in violence-affected districts as steps towards building a more inclusive and resilient future.

The Governor also noted that the government, supporting inclusive growth, has organised various awareness campaigns under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (PM-DAJGUA) across the hill districts, focusing on the sustainable development of tribal communities. He stated that Manipur had made steady progress in recent years in social welfare, infrastructure, and economic empowerment.

The Governor highlighted initiatives such as the ‘Hunar Se Rozgar’ scheme, skill development training for internally displaced persons, and measures to strengthen law and order, including expanded border fencing.

Bhalla also highlighted the newly launched Rs one lakh crore PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a transformative step towards empowering the nation’s young workforce. He urged the youth of Manipur to actively seize this opportunity, emphasising that they are the torchbearers of the state’s and the country’s future.

The Governor added that such initiatives are vital steps towards the realisation of the vision of Viksit Bharat, where every young citizen contributes to building a strong, inclusive, and prosperous nation. He highlighted the Union government’s special allocation of more than Rs 2,800 crores for Manipur, including substantial funds for infrastructure, public services, and the rehabilitation of displaced persons.

The Governor stressed that the best way to honour the sacrifices of the past was to build a future defined by stability, opportunity, and dignity for all. The Independence Day’s main function at the first Manipur Rifles ground concluded with cultural performances showcasing the diverse traditions and rich heritage of Manipur.

Some outlawed outfits, like in previous years, have called for a shutdown on Friday, opposing the Independence Day celebrations. However, no untoward incident was reported from any part of the ethnic violence hit state.

Under close supervision of senior officials, a large contingent of the Army, Assam Rifles, the Border Security Force (BSF), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), along with Manipur Police, have been deployed in Manipur to deal with the ethnic hostilities in the northeastern states since May 2023.

As part of security measures, security forces established mobile check posts at different strategic places in Manipur to check different types of vehicles and frisked the passengers and travellers.

--IANS

sc/dan