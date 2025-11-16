Manipur govt marks National Press Day with focus on fighting misinformation

Imphal, Nov 16 (IANS) With a renewed emphasis on combating misinformation and upholding journalistic integrity, the Manipur government celebrated the National Press Day on Sunday.

This year's observance centered on the theme "Safeguarding Press Credibility Amidst Rising Misinformation".

Speaking at the programme, Hungyo Worshang, Secretary, Information and Public Relations (IPR), remarked that the National Press Day is a symbol of a free and responsible press in India and is observed every year to uphold this principle.

He noted that this year's theme is particularly relevant in light of the increasing spread of misinformation and the pressing need to protect the credibility of the media.

Worshang mentioned the various challenges faced by journalists, media professionals and media firms in Manipur, questioning whether there is a conducive environment that enables media persons to fully pursue their profession.

He said that the presence of numerous pressure groups often complicates the task of delivering factual and objective information.

Highlighting the pressures exerted on the media from multiple directions, he stressed that making firm decisions to communicate accurate and verified information to the public is both difficult and crucial.

He added that the press must continue to uphold truth, even while navigating the many constraints and adjustments they confront.

The IPR Secretary also said that rapid advancements in AI (Artificial Intelligence) have significantly altered traditional news consumption, with many people shifting away from reading newspapers and books and increasingly relying on mobile phones and social media platforms.

"In such a context, the press must work harder to provide credible and authentic news that stands apart from unverified content circulating online, thereby regaining and retaining public trust."

He further underscored the need for journalists to present raw information with greater objectivity when disseminating news.

Acknowledging the many challenges ahead, the IPR Secretary stressed the importance of safeguarding press credibility and called for cooperation between media professionals, the Department and the government in upholding this shared responsibility.

Speaking at the event, Ngangom Uttam Singh, IPR Director, said that both information and misinformation have increasingly become powerful tools capable of influencing public sentiment, escalating tensions and triggering undesirable incidents in society.

He noted the growing speed and competition in disseminating news swiftly and accurately, while balancing press freedom with responsibility to the public.

Singh acknowledged instances where media persons have raised concerns or staged protests when their press freedom is infringed.

Sensationalism versus sensitivity, he said, remains a continual challenge, with even small variations in headlines influencing public perception and emotional reactions.

Underscoring the pivotal role of newspapers and media platforms in shaping public opinion, he cautioned that in today's viral culture, fake news often spreads faster than verified information.

The IPR Director expressed concern over the publication of unverified reports in the rush to be first, stressing the need to publish news only after verifying all sides of a story and avoiding partial reporting.

He said that while AI tools can be misused to generate misleading news, the same technology can be effectively used by journalists to verify facts and counter misinformation.

The state journalist awards 2025 were conferred upon altogether seven senior journalists from various media firms of the state for their outstanding contributions across various categories and sectors.

--IANS

sc/khz