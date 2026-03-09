Manipur govt announces economic empowerment scheme for 3.5 lakh women through SHGs

Imphal, March 9 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, while presenting the state Budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the Assembly on Monday, announced a new scheme aimed at the economic empowerment of women through Self Help Groups (SHGs), which is expected to benefit around 3.5 lakh women across the state.

Presenting the Budget during the ongoing seventh session of the Assembly, the Chief Minister said the new scheme seeks to strengthen women-led SHGs and enhance financial independence among women in the state. Under the scheme, financial assistance will be provided to women beneficiaries over a period of three years.

As per the scheme, in the first year, each beneficiary will receive Rs 10,000 through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). An amount of Rs 350 crore has been earmarked for the scheme in the 2026-27 Budget, said Singh, who holds the finance portfolio.

The Chief Minister also tabled the Supplementary Demands for Grants for the financial year 2025-26.

Highlighting the key aspects of the Budget, Singh said that with improvements in the law and order situation in the state, significant progress has been made across several sectors.

He thanked the people of Manipur for maintaining peace and appreciated the continued support of the Government of India in restoring normalcy.

The Chief Minister told the House that the state’s own revenue collection is witnessing steady growth, rising from Rs 2,087 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 2,887 crore in 2026–27, an increase of more than 38 per cent within two years.

He also said that during the current year, the Government of India provided a special package of Rs 2,198 crore to assist the state in pre-paying high-interest loans, meeting security-related expenditure, covering charges for the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces, and supporting the rehabilitation of violence-affected Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Singh noted that the assistance from the Centre has strengthened rehabilitation efforts while ensuring that development spending is not constrained by rising revenue expenditure. He added that the Centre has assured continued support to Manipur in the financial year 2026–27 as the state moves towards peace and economic recovery.

The government, he said, remains committed to enhancing revenue generation and rationalising expenditure while ensuring that capital investment for development is not adversely affected. As part of the Union government’s initiative to strengthen public financial management, the state has also introduced the SNA-SPARSH mode of fund release mechanism for Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) to ensure efficient and timely utilisation of funds.

The Chief Minister said that expediting the rehabilitation and resettlement of IDPs remains a top priority for the government. He informed that the Centre has extended significant support for constructing permanent houses, compensating for the loss of personal belongings and movable assets, and assisting in the repair of partially damaged houses.

An amount of Rs 734 crore has been allocated in the 2026-27 Budget for the rehabilitation and resettlement of IDPs.

Strengthening connectivity also remains a major focus of the government, he said, adding that apart from the expansion and upgrading of roads, funds have been provided for the maintenance of existing roads. For this purpose, Rs 914 crore has been allocated in the 2026-27 Budget Estimates, which will supplement resources under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), and the SASCI programme for the road sector.

The Chief Minister also said the government plans to clear all pending retirement benefits of employees during the current year, and necessary provisions have been made in the Revised Estimates for 2025-26. He pointed out that transfers from the Centre’s Finance Commission account for more than 40 per cent of the state’s total revenue receipts, making the Commission’s award crucial for Manipur.

Singh noted that the 16th Finance Commission report covering the period from 2026-27 to 2030–31 was tabled in Parliament on February 1, 2026, and the state Budget has incorporated the tax transfers and grants allocated to Manipur for the ensuing financial year.

The government will continue initiatives across sectors to accelerate growth, generate employment, especially for youth, and improve the quality of life of the people, he said. For the financial year 2026-27, the government has placed special emphasis on connectivity, skill development, women entrepreneurship, tourism promotion, drinking water supply, irrigation systems, and infrastructure development in urban and district headquarters.

Presenting the Revised Estimates for 2025-26, the Chief Minister said the total receipts are estimated at Rs 32,366 crore, including revenue receipts of Rs 22,835 crore and capital receipts of Rs 9,237 crore. The state’s own tax and non-tax revenues are estimated at Rs 1,934 crore and Rs 450 crore, respectively.

Total expenditure for 2025–26 has been proposed at Rs 32,436 crore, including revenue expenditure of Rs 20,767 crore and capital outlay of Rs 4,761 crore. The fiscal deficit is estimated at 5.4 per cent of GSDP, while outstanding debt is projected at 40 per cent of GSDP.

