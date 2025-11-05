Manipur Governor urges journalists to uphold truth, ethics in media

Imphal, Nov 5 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday urged journalists and broadcasters to uphold truth, ethical values, and maintain restraint in their work.

Addressing the Diamond Jubilee celebration of Akashvani Imphal, the Governor said that the journalists’ pen and the broadcasters’ microphone are powerful tools; they can either heal or harm.

“The responsibility to use them wisely rests with every media professional,” he remarked.

Bhalla, former Union Home Secretary, emphasised that responsible media must inform, enlighten, and unite people, rather than dividing them.

The Governor released the Diamond Jubilee Souvenir and distributed citations to officers of Akashvani, Imphal and sponsors of the celebration and congratulated the Akashvani Imphal family for six decades of distinguished service since its inception on August 15, 1963.

He lauded its pivotal role in promoting national unity, preserving Manipur’s cultural identity, and bringing voices from remote regions into the national mainstream through programmes in multiple local dialects.

Bhalla commended Akashvani Imphal’s integrity, professionalism, and innovation in public broadcasting, including its pioneering efforts in digital platforms such as 24x7 YouTube live streaming.

With over 22 national awards to its credit, Akashvani Imphal stands as a shining example of dedication and creativity, he added. The event also included vibrant cultural performances by Padma Shri awardee Guru Rewben Mashangva and renowned folk singer Mangka Mayanglambam, celebrating Manipur’s rich artistic heritage and the enduring spirit of Akashvani Imphal.

Manipur’s Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Bajpai; Director General of Akashvani Rajiv Kumar Jain, Additional Director General, Akashvani, North East Zone, Satyajeet Dash, and senior officials of the state government also attended the celebration.

Meanwhile, the President of the Naga Women’s Union, Manipur, Priscilla Thiumai, along with representatives, called on the Manipur Governor at Raj Bhavan, Imphal. They discussed issues related to women’s welfare and economic empowerment, a Raj Bhavan official said.

