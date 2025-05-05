Manipur Governor reviews ongoing National Highway projects

Imphal, May 5 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday reviewed ongoing National Highway projects in the state and directed officials to ensure their timely completion, officials said.

An official said that the Governor chaired a meeting in Raj Bhavan and comprehensively reviewed the progress of ongoing National Highway projects in the state.

During the meeting, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) Executive Director, M.S. Deval, provided a detailed briefing on the current status of various national highway projects under construction in different parts of Manipur.

He also highlighted key challenges affecting project execution.

"Governor directed the officials to implement necessary measures to address these challenges and ensure timely completion of the projects,” the official said.

Manipur has two National Highways -- Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37) and Imphal-Dimapur National Highway (NH-2), both very crucial to bring in foodgrains, various essentials and useful items, medicines, transport fuels, construction materials, machineries, and numerous other commodities.

Principal Secretary, Works, Commissioner, Home, Secretary, Land Resource, Chief Engineer, PWD, Deputy Inspector General, Operations, CRPF attended Monday’s meeting.

Additionally, Deputy Commissioners of seven districts – Ukhrul, Noney, Tamenglong, Senapati, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Pherzwal -- also attended the meeting via video conference.

Another official said that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had last year approved a significant development initiative in Manipur, granting 50 National Highway projects spanning a total length of 1,026 km. Among these, 44 projects, covering 902 km, are focused on the hilly districts of the state, highlighting the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure in challenging mountainous terrains.

As part of this initiative, eight projects, totalling 125 kilometres, have already been completed in the hill districts, the official said. At present, 36 projects are underway, with a substantial budget of Rs 12,000 crore allocated for the remaining 777 km. "These developments are expected to augment connectivity and accessibility, boosting economic growth and improving the quality of life for the people living in these regions," the official stated.

--IANS

sc/vd