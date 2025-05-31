Manipur flood: Army and Assam Rifles rescue 800 people

Imphal, May 31 (IANS) The Army and the Assam Rifles on Saturday launched ‘Operation JalRahat 2’ to rescue people and provide relief to the affected people in Manipur, which was devastated by the flash floods and heavy rains, triggered by a depression in the Bay of Bengal, officials said.

A defence spokesman said that in response to the severe flooding affecting various parts of Manipur, and requisitions for help received from the Deputy Commissioner, Indian Army and Assam Rifles, launched ‘Operation JalRahat 2’. The total number of around 800 people, including 10 to 20 differently abled and aged individuals, was rescued on Saturday.

Troops of Assam Rifles were swiftly deployed with ‘Quick Reaction Teams’ to the most affected locations in Porompat, Wankhei, Sanjenthong, Palace Compound, New Checkon, Khurai Heikrumakhong Heinang, Soibam Leikai, Wangkhei Angom Leikai, Nongmeibung Raj Bari and adjoining areas in Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

Two major rescue columns were activated as part of the operation. The first column, Singjamei, conducted rescue operations in Wangkhei Khunou, extricating a total of 193 individuals, including 85 women and 44 children. Simultaneously, the second column operated in Heikrumakhong successfully rescuing 182 persons comprising 35 men, 90 women and 57 children. At other locations in Imphal East and Imphal West districts, another 408 people were extricated, including 179 women and 92 children. All rescued persons were safely shifted to higher ground and secure locations. Aid provided on site included drinking water, food packets and immediate medical assistance by health experts from Assam Rifles, the spokesman said.

A distress call from the Khurai areas of Imphal East district was received regarding the disappearance of a few children. The troops quickly launched search parties, located the children and rescued them on Saturday afternoon.

In addition, in the early hours of Saturday morning, the office of All India Radio (AIR) Imphal was swiftly evacuated by Assam Rifles following an on-call request from the Director of AIR. The premises had been severely inundated, necessitating the urgent relocation of both staff and critical IT and communication equipment. The prompt response ensured the safety of personnel and preservation of essential broadcast infrastructure.

Rescue efforts were carried out under intense conditions, with multiple columns fully equipped with buoyant rescue boats operating relentlessly to assist affected civilians. The situation is now under control, and Assam Rifles remains fully committed to supporting the people of Manipur during this crisis, the spokesman added.

Moderate to heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides affected life in all the northeastern states, including Manipur, for the second consecutive day on Saturday. Due to the rains and landslides, road communications were severely affected in many districts of the northeastern state.

--IANS

sc/uk