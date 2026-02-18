Manipur CM reaffirms govt’s firm commitment to state’s development

Imphal, Feb 18 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday assured the people that his government remains firmly committed to ensuring the state’s overall development and welfare.

The Chief Minister has announced that construction work of Moirang to Wangoo road via Kumbi will commence within 15 days. The announcement was made during a reception held on Wednesday at the residence of MLA Sanasam Premchandra Singh at Kumbi in Bishnupur district.

Addressing the gathering, Singh assured the public of the government's unwavering commitment to the state's development. He further stated that work on the Napat Bridge would begin on Thursday and is expected to be completed within five days.

The Chief Minister also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Bishnupur, Pooja Elangbam, to submit a report on the progress of prefabricated housing construction for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the district.

The Chief Minister was accorded a warm welcome by the residents of the Thanga Assembly Constituency, led by MLA T. Robindro Singh, at the latter's residence in Kairenphabi, Bishnupur district.

Speaking at the function, Singh stated that he would personally look into the grievances raised by the people of the Thanga Assembly Constituency and assured them that the government would extend all possible support for the constituency's development.

The reception functions were attended by the Superintendent of Police, Bishnupur, Shangkar Deba, along with residents from both the Kumbi and Thanga Assembly constituencies.

The Chief Minister has expressed his gratitude to the BJP Karyakartas (functionaries) and local people for giving him a warm reception.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Singh wrote: “Grateful for the warm reception and two meetings held with party leaders and Karyakartas in honour of my visit to Kumbi and Thanga Assembly Constituencies today. The first meeting was held at Salam Konjil, near the residence of Hon’ble MLA Shri S.Premchandra Singh, and the second at Keirenphabi Mamang Leikai, near the residence of Hon’ble MLA Shri T. Robindro Singh.”

He said: “Both meetings emphasised strengthening the party’s grassroots connect and organisational unity. Spoke on the urgent need for systematic cleansing of phumdis in Loktak Lake to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of our fishermen and farmers, while ensuring ecological balance. Reaffirmed my commitment to improving connectivity through the construction of bridges and strengthening road infrastructure, thereby accelerating our collective journey towards a Viksit Bharat and a Viksit Manipur as envisioned by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji.”

