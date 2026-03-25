Manipur CM reaffirms commitment to peace after meeting President Murmu

New Delhi/Imphal, March 25 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday reiterated that unity, harmony, and peace remain the guiding principles of his government as he continues efforts to stabilise the state.

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The Chief Minister met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and briefed her on the prevailing situation in Manipur, including the coordinated response being undertaken by his administration.

Taking to his official X account, Singh said he was honoured to call on the President and briefed her on the evolving situation in Manipur and the coordinated response underway, reiterating that unity, harmony, and peace remain the guiding principles.

This marks his second visit to the national capital since assuming office just 50 days ago.

Earlier, on February 22, the Chief Minister, accompanied by two Deputy Chief Ministers, Losii Dikho and Nemcha Kipgen, held a series of high-level meetings in New Delhi.

The delegation met PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Discussions focused on key issues, including the rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by the ethnic violence in the state.

An official from the Chief Minister’s Office had earlier stated that the Union Home Minister reviewed the new government’s initiatives aimed at bridging community divides and restoring peace and harmony.

During the visit, Singh and his deputies also met BJP President Nitin Nabin and the party’s National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh to discuss organisational matters.

Exactly one month after the swearing-in ceremony, the Chief Minister, on March 4, allocated portfolios among the two Deputy Chief Ministers and two Cabinet Ministers, while retaining most key departments under his own charge, officials said.

However, seven ministerial posts remain vacant.

Political observers note that Singh, who assumed office as the 13th Chief Minister of Manipur on February 4, faces the challenging task of steering the state through a prolonged period of instability and rebuilding trust among communities affected by ethnic violence since May 2023.

The crisis had intensified during the tenure of former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, whose resignation came amid escalating tensions.

The situation eventually led to the imposition of the President’s Rule on February 13 to stabilise law and order.

The new government led by Singh assumed office after President’s Rule was revoked on February 4, marking the beginning of renewed efforts to restore normalcy in the state.

--IANS

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