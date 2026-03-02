Manipur CM flags off excise vehicles, stresses strict monitoring of liquor activities ​

Imphal, March 2 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday stressed the need for strict monitoring of foreign liquor consumption and intensified action to curb illegal liquor activities across the state. ​

The Chief Minister flagged off five new vehicles for the Excise Department to strengthen surveillance and effectively check illegal liquor-related activities. ​

Speaking to media persons, he said the initiative would significantly aid efforts to curb the unlawful liquor trade and enhance enforcement on the ground. ​

Singh described the move as an important step towards strengthening the department's operational capacity and mobility. ​

A senior official said that following the partial lifting of prohibition in certain parts of the state with effect from December 6, 2023, people have been allowed access to non-adulterated Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in a regulated manner. ​

However, the official emphasised that strict vigilance and continuous field monitoring are essential to ensure that the spirit of the government’s decision is not compromised. ​

The Chief Minister said the addition of the new vehicles would substantially boost the department’s field operations, improve enforcement mechanisms, and enable more effective monitoring across the state. ​

“With improved mobility, officials will be able to respond promptly to field requirements, conduct inspections efficiently, and ensure better coordination among different stations and zones,” he said. ​

The flagging-off ceremony was attended by several MLAs and senior officials of the Excise Department, among others. ​

In a separate event, the Chief Minister inaugurated a model residential school under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) and the newly constructed Science and Arts Block of Moirangpurel Higher Secondary School at Moirangpurel in Imphal East district. ​

Later in the day, Singh met a delegation of the Naga People’s Organisation (NPO) led by its President, Peter Kuba, at the Civil Secretariat. ​

In a post on his X handle, the Chief Minister described the meeting as constructive and forward-looking, focusing on strengthening peace, mutual understanding, and inclusive development in the state. ​

“I reaffirmed my steadfast commitment to upholding the dignity and aspirations of every community, and to collectively phasing out distrust and negativity. Together, we shall build a harmonious Manipur where all 36 communities live with unity, joy, and shared prosperity. Let us move ahead with dialogue, cooperation, and a shared vision for a peaceful and Viksit Manipur,” he said. ​

--IANS

sc/dan