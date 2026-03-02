Manipur CM flags off excise vehicles, stresses strict monitoring of liquor activities ​

Imphal, March 2 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday stressed the need for strict monitoring of foreign liquor consumption and intensified action to curb illegal liquor activities across the state.
The Chief Minister flagged off five new vehicles for the Excise Department to strengthen surveillance and effectively check illegal liquor-related activities.
Speaking to media persons, he said the initiative would significantly aid efforts to curb the unlawful liquor trade and enhance enforcement on the ground.
Singh described the move as an important step towards strengthening the department's operational capacity and mobility.
A senior official said that following the partial lifting of prohibition in certain parts of the state with effect from December 6, 2023, people have been allowed access to non-adulterated Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in a regulated manner.
However, the official emphasised that strict vigilance and continuous field monitoring are essential to ensure that the spirit of the government’s decision is not compromised.
The Chief Minister said the addition of the new vehicles would substantially boost the department’s field operations, improve enforcement mechanisms, and enable more effective monitoring across the state.
“With improved mobility, officials will be able to respond promptly to field requirements, conduct inspections efficiently, and ensure better coordination among different stations and zones,” he said.
The flagging-off ceremony was attended by several MLAs and senior officials of the Excise Department, among others.
In a separate event, the Chief Minister inaugurated a model residential school under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) and the newly constructed Science and Arts Block of Moirangpurel Higher Secondary School at Moirangpurel in Imphal East district.
Later in the day, Singh met a delegation of the Naga People’s Organisation (NPO) led by its President, Peter Kuba, at the Civil Secretariat.
In a post on his X handle, the Chief Minister described the meeting as constructive and forward-looking, focusing on strengthening peace, mutual understanding, and inclusive development in the state.
“I reaffirmed my steadfast commitment to upholding the dignity and aspirations of every community, and to collectively phasing out distrust and negativity. Together, we shall build a harmonious Manipur where all 36 communities live with unity, joy, and shared prosperity. Let us move ahead with dialogue, cooperation, and a shared vision for a peaceful and Viksit Manipur,” he said.
--IANS
sc/dan