Manipur CM felicitates NCC cadets, reaffirms commitment to youth development

Imphal, March 14 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday assured National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets that the government is committed to creating an environment where young people can thrive, drawing applause from the audience.

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The Chief Minister was speaking at a felicitation ceremony for NCC cadets from the state held at the NCC ground at the DM College campus in Imphal.

Seven NCC cadets from the state had earlier represented Manipur at the Republic Day Parade and the NCC Prime Minister’s Rally held in New Delhi.

In his address, Singh said the seven cadets honoured for their achievements had filled the hearts of every Manipuri with pride and joy.

“We are here to celebrate a moment of immense pride for the entire state of Manipur,” the Chief Minister said, congratulating the NCC group headquarters, Imphal, for their relentless efforts in shaping the future of the state.

He added that the cadets are the architects of a new Manipur, one that is peaceful, progressive and prosperous. The Chief Minister inspected a guard of honour.

Accompanied by Wing Commander Mutum Sandip Singh, Commanding Officer of the 1 Manipur Air Squadron NCC, he also participated in a flight simulator session at the unit’s headquarters.

The event was attended by MLA Joykisan Singh, DM University Vice-Chancellor Dr. W. Chandbabu Singh, Brigadier Vikrant Kulkarni, along with NCC cadets, staff and officers.

Around 2,000 cadets from hill districts such as Churachandpur and Ukhrul joined the programme through video conferencing. Later, accompanied by MLA Joykisan Singh, the Chief Minister inspected Khunthoknganbi Upper Primary School and Gurukul Hijam Dewan Junior High School in the Thangmeiband Assembly Constituency.

He also visited Naorem Birahari College at Khundrakpam to assess the institution’s current condition and briefly interacted with the teaching and non-teaching staff.

During the day, the Chief Minister also flagged off improvement work on the Imphal-Saikul road stretch from Hundred Flower School to Sagolmang at Khundrakpam and assured the public that the project would be completed at the earliest. The event was attended by Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) Chongtham Biswachandra Singh, departmental officials and contractors.

--IANS

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