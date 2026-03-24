Manipur CM calls for unity, recalls legacy of 36 communities​

Imphal, March 24 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday said that across different phases of the state’s history, as many as 36 communities have coexisted peacefully while safeguarding the state’s integrity.​

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Speaking at the commemoration of the ‘Kangla Attack’, marking the Anglo-Manipur War, held at Bir Tikendrajit Park (Pheidabung) in Imphal, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to uphold unity and oneness to ensure peace and development.​

He reiterated that all communities share a common identity within Manipur, stating that Meiteis are Manipuri-Meiteis, Nagas are Manipuri-Nagas, Kukis are Manipuri-Kukis, and Meitei Pangals are Manipuri-Meitei Pangals. ​

He added that the very idea of Manipur is rooted in unity and coexistence among diverse groups.​

Recalling the state's shared history, Singh noted that for decades, people from at least 36 communities have lived together harmoniously while protecting Manipur’s integrity. ​

“People of all communities must uphold the values of oneness, unity, and integrity for a peaceful and developed Manipur,” he said.​

The Chief Minister, along with other dignitaries, paid floral tributes to martyrs, freedom fighters, and unsung heroes. ​

A two-minute silence was also observed in their honour. ​

The event was organised by the Justice Committee on the Anglo-Manipuri War-1891 Martyrs and Freedom Fighters of Kangleipak (Manipur) and was attended by representatives of various communities, students, and others.​

The Anglo-Manipur War of 1891 was triggered by a political crisis and a subsequent palace coup, during which the British attempted to arrest Prince Tikendrajit, leading to the deaths of several British officers. ​

According to official documents, the first shot of the war was fired by the British on March 24, 1891, without provocation from the Manipuris.​

During the initial days of fighting in Imphal, around 50 Manipuris, including Pukhramba Tanka, Khumbong Subedar, Leisang Jamadar, and Athokpa Dewan, lost their lives.​

Two Tangkhul warriors were also killed in hand-to-hand combat. On the British side, Lt. Brackenbury and several sepoys were killed. Following the palace attack, seven unguarded British officers were killed amid public outrage.​

On April 4, 1891, Manipuri forces released 51 captured Hindustani sepoys, providing them with Rs 5 each to return home, highlighting a distinct humanitarian approach towards Indian soldiers serving under the British.​

Subsequently, the British Indian government launched a three-pronged military offensive into Manipur from Kohima, Tamu, and Silchar, intensifying the conflict. ​

The decisive engagement of the war, the Battle of Khongjom, saw the sacrifice of several prominent freedom fighters, including Paona Brajabasi, Chinglen Sana, Khumbong Major, Loitongba Jamadar, Keisa Jamadar, and Heirang Khongja, along with many other Manipuri warriors.​

--IANS

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