Manipur CM assures steps to address teacher shortage; inaugurates infrastructure projects

Imphal, March 1 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said on Sunday that the state government would take all possible steps to address the shortage of teachers in schools.

Speaking at an event held at Moirangpurel Higher Secondary School in Imphal East district, the Chief Minister noted that the school has been unable to function properly due to an acute shortage of teachers.

He assured that necessary measures would be initiated to resolve the issue not only in the school but also in other institutions facing similar challenges.

During the programme at Moirangpurel, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh inaugurated three major projects -- the Itham Moirangpurel Bridge under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), a model residential school under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), and the newly constructed Science and Arts Block of Moirangpurel Higher Secondary School under Samagra Shiksha Manipur.

He also flagged off the upgradation of a portion of National Highway-2 (Imphal–Dimapur) from Lamlai to Thoubal Dam.

Upon receiving information regarding alleged unlawful activities along the highway at Moirangpurel, in which certain security personnel were reportedly involved, the matter was brought to the Chief Minister's attention.

Taking serious note of the input, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh directed the Imphal East Superintendent of Police Shivanand Surve to conduct a thorough investigation.

The Chief Minister also instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Imphal East, Nivedita Lairenlakpam, to submit a report on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Laikhong village affected by ethnic violence who have not yet received Direct Benefit Transfer assistance for purchasing mattresses.

Deputy Commissioner Lairenlakpam assured that, in coordination with the Home Department, the gap would be addressed promptly.

The Science and Arts Block of Moirangpurel Higher Secondary School was constructed at an estimated cost of more than Rs 3.78 crore, funded under Samagra Shiksha Manipur and implemented by the Education Engineering Wing.

The infrastructure includes classrooms, laboratories, a library, separate toilets for boys and girls, and rainwater harvesting facilities.

The Model Residential School was built under the PMJVK scheme with funding from the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs at a cost of nearly Rs 25.62 crore.

The Itham Moirangpurel Bridge over the Thoubal River at 2.10 km under Keirao Bitra Block in Imphal East district was constructed at a sanctioned cost of around Rs 645.84 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Manipur BJP MLA Thounaojam Shyamkumar lauded the Chief Minister for his guidance and steadfast support for the development of the Andro Assembly constituency.

Lamlai BJP MLA Khongbantabam Ibomcha said that since the formation of the new state government, development activities have been progressing at a rapid pace across the state.

Phungyar MLA Leishiyo Keishing expressed hope that upgrading the road connecting Napet Palli and Ashang Khullen to National Highway status would significantly benefit the public.

