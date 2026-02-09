Manipur CM assures safety of Kuki-Zo people visiting Imphal

Imphal, Feb 9 (IANS) In a significant development aimed at rebuilding confidence amid ethnic division, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday announced that the state government would take responsibility for ensuring the safety of people belonging to the Kuki-Zo community when they visit Imphal, including for medical treatment.

The Chief Minister made the assurance while flagging-off the work of strengthening the Imphal-Kakching Lamkhai section of the existing National Highway-137A.

He said adequate security would be provided to Kuki-Zo community members who wish to visit the state capital for various purposes, including medical treatment.

Following the outbreak of ethnic violence in Manipur in May 2023, the state has effectively remained divided between the Imphal Valley region and Kuki-Zo-dominated hill districts, with people from both regions largely avoiding travel to each other’s areas due to security concerns.

Non-tribal Meitei people reside in the Imphal Valley region comprising five-six districts, while the tribal Kuki-Zo people inhabit a similar number of hill districts.

In connection with the formation of the new Manipur government, two Kuki-Zo MLAs -- L.M. Khaute and Ngursanglur Sanate -- arrived in Imphal on February 4, marking their first visit to the capital since the violence erupted on May 3, 2023.

Another Kuki-Zo MLA, Nemcha Kipgen, who was elected to the Assembly from Kangpokpi district, took oath virtually as Deputy Chief Minister from Manipur Bhavan in New Delhi.

Kipgen is the lone woman in the Yumnam Khemchand Singh ministry, which assumed office on February 4. Kipgen, along with Khaute and Sanate, virtually attended the seventh session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on February 5.

However, most Kuki-Zo organisations strongly opposed the MLAs’ participation in the formation of the government and organised protest demonstrations in Churachandpur and other hill districts.

The highway strengthening work was ceremonially started at an event on Monday at a function in Imphal West district, which was sanctioned by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

Referring to the airlifting of ailing BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte from Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal to New Delhi on Sunday for medical treatment, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes for the legislator’s speedy recovery.

Expressing hope for the timely completion of the road project, the CM directed the contractors to maintain quality standards and adhere to the stipulated timeline. In response, the contractors assured that the work would be completed before the end of April.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Khuraijam Loken Singh praised the Chief Minister for initiating the long-pending highway strengthening work.

Loken Singh, who belongs to the BJP's ally National People’s Party (NPP), urged the public to refrain from causing any obstruction to development projects. The minister added that the new government would accord top priority to the resettlement of violence-hit Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and the restoration of peace in the state, seeking cooperation from all sections of society.

The programme, organised by the Public Works Department, was attended by Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh, MLAs, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, Commissioner to the Chief Minister N. Ashok Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Imphal West district Mayanglambam Rajkumar, Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department Chongtham Biswachandra Singh, and other senior officials.

