Manipur CM announces Rs 350 crore aid for 3.5 lakh violence-hit women

Imphal, March 8 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday announced that a budgetary provision of Rs 350 crore would be earmarked in the upcoming state budget to assist women affected by the recent ethnic violence in the state.

He said that the provision is expected to benefit around 3.5 lakh violence-hit women across Manipur.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while attending the International Women’s Day 2026 celebration held at the City Convention Centre in Imphal under the theme “Rights, Justice, Action for All Women and Girls.”

Addressing the gathering, Singh prayed to the Almighty that from Sunday onwards, people displaced by the unprecedented crisis in Manipur would finally be able to return to their homes.

Lauding the courage and resilience of Manipuri women, the Chief Minister said that at different phases of the state’s history, women have played crucial roles in Manipur’s economy as well as in various political and social movements.

He noted that many widowed mothers have raised and educated their children to become successful individuals despite severe hardships, often by selling vegetables in markets or engaging in traditional handloom activities. “We are their sons and daughters,” Singh said, acknowledging the immense sacrifices made by women in society.

MLA Sagolshem Kebi Devi said that as a woman, she has always taken part in the International Women’s Day celebrations every year. She emphasised that women should be well aware of government welfare schemes as well as the rights guaranteed under the Constitution so that they can protect themselves from discrimination and injustice in society.

In this regard, she urged more women to actively participate in such programmes.

Delivering his address, Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said that the day is celebrated to recognise the invaluable contributions made by women across society. “In Manipur, women have always been the enduring pillars of society,” he said.

An audio-visual presentation on Mission Shakti was also showcased during the programme. The mission focuses on ensuring women’s safety, security and economic empowerment. During the celebration, the Chief Minister felicitated Nameirakpam Kunjarani Devi, a weightlifter and Padma Shri awardee, and Mangka Mayanglambam, a renowned Manipuri folk singer.

The programme, organised by the Department of Social Welfare, was attended by Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh, Tourism Minister Khuraijam Loken Singh, several MLAs, and senior officials from various departments, among others.

Meanwhile, the Budget session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly will resume on Monday (March 9), during which several important issues are expected to be discussed.

According to Assembly sources, the session will continue till March 17 with a total of seven sittings. Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh is likely to table the state budget for the 2026-27 financial year on the opening day of the Assembly session on Monday.

--IANS

sc/uk