Manipur: BJP summons party MLAs to Delhi for key meeting on Dec 14

Imphal, Dec 12 (IANS) The central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has summoned all party MLAs of Manipur to an important meeting in New Delhi on Sunday, with party leaders indicating that the discussions are likely to centre around government formation.

Amid growing speculation about the formation of a new government and rising demands from a large number of BJP MLAs and leaders for the party to form the next government, Sunday’s meeting has assumed significant political importance.

Former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, confirming about the Sunday’s meeting in the national capital, said that the central leadership has instructed every BJP MLA from the state to attend the meeting.

Speaking at the sidelines of the 86th Nupi Lal Day, he said that although no formal agenda of the proposed meeting has been communicated, discussions related to forming a new government are likely.

“BJP MLAs have been called to Delhi to review the situation in Manipur. We have not been told the precise agenda of the meeting, but it could involve government formation,” he told the media.

Strife-torn Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13, four days after the resignation of N. Biren Singh from the Chief Minister’s post.

The 60-member state Assembly, which, after the promulgation of President’s Rule, has been put under suspended animation, has a tenure till 2027.

Two senior central BJP leaders -- National General Secretary (Organisation) B. L. Santhosh and the party’s Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra -- visited Manipur for three days last month and held a series of meetings with state party leaders and MLAs, fuelling speculation about the possible formation of a new government in the Northeastern state.

In October, 26 BJP MLAs, including Biren Singh, had met Santhosh and Patra in New Delhi and urged them to “install a popular government” in Manipur, expressing readiness to resume governance as a united team.

Former Chief Minister Biren Singh recently said that all BJP legislators in Manipur remain united in their efforts to form a popular government in the state.

He maintained that the process of government formation is already underway, while refraining from commenting on individual opinions expressed by legislators.

Expressing concern over the plight of violence-hit Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in relief camps, Singh had stressed the urgent need to address their problems and improve their living conditions.

“There is a demand from the public and from our side that we want to resolve the issues of the displaced people and others. Their problems can only be solved if a popular government is formed,” Singh said recently.

He asserted that restoring a stable and representative government is crucial to tackling the ongoing humanitarian challenges in the state.

“Once a popularly elected government is established, the problems of the displaced families and other issues of the state would be the government’s top priority,” he added.

