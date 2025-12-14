Manipur BJP legislators meet in Delhi, discuss peace process in violence-hit state

New Delhi/Imphal, Dec 14 (IANS) The Manipur BJP Legislature Party held a meeting at the party headquarters in Delhi on Sunday and discussed the peace process and other key issues related to the violence-hit state, a party leader said in Imphal.

The BJP leader in Imphal added that the meeting was attended by more than 30 BJP MLAs, including former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh.

He said that two senior Union BJP leaders -- National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh and the party's Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra. Manipur BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi also attended the crucial meeting.

The BJP in a post on its official X account said: "The Manipur BJP Legislature Party meeting was held today at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, in the presence of BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh ji and and party's Northeast Coordinator Sambit Patra ji."

The discussion centred on the peace and progress of Manipur, the BJP said in an X post.

BJP MLAs from Manipur, including former Chief Minister Biren Singh and Assembly Speaker Satyabrata Singh, went to Delhi on Saturday to attend the Sunday's meeting convened by the party's Central leadership.

BJP leaders in Imphal earlier indicated that the discussions on Sunday's vital meeting are likely to revolve around the government formation.

Amid growing speculation about the formation of a new government and rising demands from a large number of BJP MLAs and leaders from the party to form the next government, Sunday's meeting was a significant political development.

Before leaving for Delhi, former Chief Minister Biren Singh had said that the BJP's Central leadership had instructed every BJP MLA from the state to attend the meeting.

BJP has 37 MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly.

Strife-torn Manipur has been under the President's Rule since February 13, four days after the resignation of N. Biren Singh from the Chief Minister's post.

The 60-member state Assembly, which, after the promulgation of President's Rule, has been put under suspended animation, has a tenure till 2027.

Two senior Union BJP leaders -- B.L. Santhosh and Sambit Patra -- visited Manipur for three days last month and held a series of meetings with the state party leaders and MLAs, fuelling speculation about the possible formation of a new government in the Northeastern state.

In October, 26 BJP MLAs, including N. Biren Singh, had met B.L. Santhosh and Sambit Patra in Delhi and urged them to "install a popular government" in Manipur, expressing readiness to resume governance as a united team.

Former Chief Minister Biren Singh recently said that all BJP legislators in Manipur remain united in their efforts to form a popular government in the state.

He added that the process of government formation is already underway, while refraining from commenting on individual opinions expressed by legislators.

--IANS

sc/khz