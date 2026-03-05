Manipur Assembly's budget session to resume on March 9; key issues likely to be taken up

Imphal, March 6 (IANS) The budget session of the Manipur Assembly will resume on March 9, with several important issues likely to be discussed during the proceedings, officials said.

Manipur Assembly Secretary Rohit Sapam, in a notification, said on Thursday that the seventh session of the 12th Manipur Assembly, which was adjourned sine die on February 5, 2026, will reconvene on March 9 at 11 a.m. in the Assembly Hall in Imphal.

In a separate notification, the Assembly Secretary added that a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will be held on Friday to discuss the allocation of time for the business of the seventh session.

Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh will preside over the BAC meeting.

On February 5, a one-day session of the state Assembly was held, during which Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla addressed the House.

A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that the expansion of the Council of Ministers would "definitely" take place after the Budget session of the Manipur Assembly, as seven Ministerial berths are still vacant.

On March 4, exactly a month after the swearing-in ceremony, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh allocated portfolios among the two Deputy Chief Ministers and two Cabinet Ministers, while retaining most key departments under his charge.

Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, in a notification, said that on the advice of the Chief Minister, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla allocated portfolios to the Ministers.

According to the notification, the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department and the Tribal Affairs and Hills Department have been allocated to Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen.

The Public Health Engineering Department and the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Departments have been assigned to another Deputy Chief Minister, Losii Dikho.

The Home Department and the Youth Affairs and Sports Departments have been allotted to Konthoujam Govindas Singh, while the Arts and Culture Department and the Tourism Department have been allocated to Khuraijam Loken Singh.

Chief Minister Khemchand Singh, Nemcha Kipgen and Konthoujam Govindas Singh belong to the BJP, while Losii Dikho and Khuraijam Loken Singh are from the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the National People's Party (NPP), respectively.

The NPF is led by Neiphiu Rio, Chief Minister of Nagaland, while the NPP is led by Conrad K. Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya.

Taking to its official X account, the Manipur government said: "This allocation marks an important step towards strengthening governance and ensuring focused leadership across key departments."

Chief Minister Khemchand Singh, along with the two Deputy Chief Ministers and two Ministers, was sworn in on February 4 after the revocation of President's Rule in Manipur (2025–2026).

The lone woman Minister and BJP MLA Nemcha Kipgen, who belongs to the Kuki community, took the oath virtually as Deputy Chief Minister from the Manipur Bhavan in New Delhi due to security reasons.

