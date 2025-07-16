Manipur Air Squadron NCC inaugurates state’s first aircraft flight simulator

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) In a landmark step for aviation training in the region, the No. 1 Manipur Air Squadron National Cadet Corps (NCC) on Wednesday inaugurated the state’s first aircraft flight simulator – the Microlite VIRUS SW-80 – at its unit located in Thangmeiband, DM College Campus, Imphal.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by top state officials including the Deputy Commissioners of Imphal West and East, Director and Secretary of Education, Superintendent of Police Imphal West, Director of Imphal Airport, Group Commander HQ NCC Imphal, and other senior NCC officers.

The newly-introduced simulator for the NCC, the youth wing of the Indian Armed Forces, is the only one of its kind in Manipur, will serve over 1,300 Air Wing NCC cadets across the state. It will provide cadets with basic flying experience and technical training before they begin actual flights in the Microlite VIRUS SW-80 aircraft.

“This marks a proud and historic moment for the state,” said Brigadier Vikrant Kulkarni, Group Commander HQ NCC Imphal.

“It will significantly enhance the flying skills and preparedness of our cadets. NCC is immensely popular among students in Manipur, with over 7,000 cadets currently enrolled across the state. These cadets from Manipur have consistently excelled at both state and national levels, with many commissioned into the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. Others have joined the ranks as soldiers or performed well in civil services and government sectors,” said Brigadier Kulkarni.

Speaking to IANS, cadets and officers expressed excitement over the simulator’s introduction.

Manoj Kumar Tyagi, Junior Warrant Officer, said the simulator will make flight training easier and more effective.

Senior Cadet Lanchenba Waikhom and Cadet Benaobi Sagolshem echoed similar sentiments, calling the development a major boost to their learning experience.

“With this simulator, flying skills can now be acquired in a safer, more efficient manner. It will raise the overall standard of aviation training in Manipur,” added Brigadier Kulkarni.

--IANS

sas/rad