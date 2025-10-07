Manipur: 9-foot-long country-made rocket recovered, three militants held

Imphal, Oct 7 (IANS) The security forces in Manipur have recovered a nine-foot-long country-made rocket consisting of explosives and a detonator and arrested three hardcore militants of two different outfits during the past 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

A police official said that the security forces recovered a nine-foot-long country-made rocket consisting of explosives and a detonator weighing 200 kg from the area between S. Lonphai and Tuikong villages under Churachandpur district, which shares an unfenced border with Myanmar and inter-state border with Mizoram.

He said that the security forces, as part of their ongoing crackdown on outlawed militant groups, have arrested three militants belonging to the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and the People's Liberation Army (PLA)/Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) from Imphal East and Imphal West Districts. Manipur's one of the oldest militant outfits, PLA, is mostly active in the Imphal valley region with its political wing, RPF.

The arrested rebels were involved in recruiting youths for RPF/PLA, in extortion from people and government officials in the Imphal valley region and mediation through intimidation between parties in cases of loan recovery.

Manipur Police also arrested two individuals along with 26.470 kg of contraband Ganja from Awang Sekmai area under Imphal West district. The arrested persons were identified as Ramjan Ahmed Laskar (26) and Mirinshing Lunghaar (38), both residents of Teinem Village in Ukhrul district.

The official said that the security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts. The movement of 346 vehicles carrying essential items along Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37) has been ensured without any incident.

Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations, and security convoys are provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of vehicles.

According to the official, a total of 115 nakas/checkpoints were set up in different districts, both in the hills and the valley region, to prevent untoward and illegal movements of inimical elements and suspected vehicles.

--IANS

sc/uk