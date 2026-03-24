Manhandling of Minister during Satara ZP polls unfortunate: Supriya Sule

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) NCP (SP) Working President and MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday termed the alleged manhandling of Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai during the election of the Satara Zilla Parishad president and vice president as an “unfortunate” and “tragic” incident for the state.

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“It has nothing to do with the police themselves. Instead, it is the strength of the 'invisible power' lurking behind the police that forced them to act. The police would not do something like this on their own. This incident is a tragedy for Maharashtra,” she said during a press conference.

Sule said she will write a letter to the Chief Minister on this issue. She also discussed the issue with senior BJP leaders on Monday after reports surfaced in Delhi newspapers.

She described the Satara incident as the "murder of democracy", asserting that the country must run according to the Constitution of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. She reiterated that the police were merely instruments of an external force.

"The Maharashtra police would never behave this way unless compelled by the power standing behind them," she said.

Sule clarified that this isn't a simple matter of "Big Brother" vs "Little Brother." She emphasised that if such "hooliganism" is allowed in a democracy, it must be fought with full strength. She warned that if it happened in Satara today, it could happen in ten other places tomorrow. She has already gathered details from Makrand Patil and plans to call Shambhuraj Desai personally.

"If ministers Shambhuraj Desai and Makrand Patil were manhandled, there must be an inquiry. Both are Cabinet Ministers. Shockingly, the very government you are a part of is the one manhandling you. Panduranga (God), what days are we witnessing in Maharashtra? And that too against their own ally parties?" she asked.

The Satara incident has sparked nationwide discussion. Reports suggest that Guardian Minister Shambhuraj Desai was allegedly assaulted on the street by BJP ministers. In response, MLAs from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) protested on the steps of the Legislature. Sule described Shambhuraj Desai's statements in the Legislature yesterday as "shocking".

She concluded by calling for a transparent investigation. "If the 'younger brother' (ally) is being manhandled like this, we all need to engage in soul-searching. This country will not run on anyone’s whims; it will run on the Constitution. I have full faith that the Maharashtra police would not do this unless forced by that invisible power."

--IANS

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