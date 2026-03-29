Maneka Gandhi meets Telangana CM, discusses street dog management

Hyderabad, March 29 (IANS) Former Union minister and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi, along with her team, called on Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy here on Sunday and discussed the issues related to the welfare of street dogs and cows.

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According to the Chief Minister’s Office, officials briefed BJP leader Maneka Gandhi on the measures being implemented for street dog management and cow protection within the limits of the state's municipalities.

Officials presented details regarding the sterilisation of street dogs within municipal limits through a PowerPoint presentation.

The Chief Minister stated that the government has already formulated plans for cow protection across the state.

The Chief Minister explained that the foundation stone has already been laid for the construction of a Goshala (cow shelter) at N.K. Palli, situated on a spacious site and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

The Chief Minister further informed that plans have been finalised for the construction of Goshalas in various regions of the state, particularly in the vicinity of temples.

According to the CMO, Maneka Gandhi expressed her satisfaction with the government's initiatives regarding animal welfare. She commended the state government's efforts.

Minister for industries and information technology Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner R. V. Karnan, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Gummalla Srijana, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy, and senior officials were present at the meeting.

Maneka Gandhi, who is the chief patron of Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GHSPCA), on Saturday launched a new GHSPCA animal ambulance and commenced a donation scheme.

The BJP leader inspected the ongoing construction works of the multi-speciality animal hospital and shelter at Begum Bazaar.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the long-pending construction works would be completed soon. She expressed optimism about the hospital’s future. She noted that after 27-year-long wait, the facility is nearing completion.

--IANS

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