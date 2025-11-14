Mandate for development and rejection of false narratives: NDA leaders on Bihar polls

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Leaders from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) hailed the coalition’s emphatic victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, calling it a decisive mandate for development and a rejection of what they described as “false narratives” pushed by the Opposition.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the results reflected people’s faith in the BJP-led alliance.

“The way the NDA has secured victory under the BJP’s leadership shows that this is a win for development and trust. This victory is a tight slap on those who tried to mislead people with their false narrative, and it marks an end to jungle raj,” he told IANS.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj thanked voters for rejecting the “politics of lies” of the Congress and the RJD.

Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra said the mandate proved that Bihar had voted beyond caste considerations. “People showed complete trust in Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,” he said.

Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht added that the verdict acknowledged efforts to end lawlessness in the state.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP-led NDA’s stupendous performance in the Bihar Assembly elections was a mandate against the ‘jungle raj’ and appeasement policy of the Mahagathbandhan parties.

Addressing a gathering of party workers and supporters at the BJP HQs, PM Modi said that he made two specific requests before the Bihar electorate – to cast their vote in record numbers and give a strong mandate to the NDA. He added that the people of Bihar heard his request and blessed the NDA with a strong mandate.

“The people of Bihar have voted for a developed Bihar. The people of Bihar have voted for a prosperous Bihar. During the election campaign, I had urged the people of Bihar for a record voting, and the people of Bihar have broken all records. I had urged the people of Bihar to ensure a massive victory for the NDA, and the people of Bihar have honoured this request of mine as well,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the Muslim-Yadav (MY) equation, flaunted by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as its support base to appease certain sections, he said that the youth of Bihar have chosen a new MY formula for such people.

“People of Bihar have given a new meaning to MY – Mahila and Youth. Their dreams and aspirations have completely vanquished the MY formula, as furthered by certain parties to achieve their political interests,” he said.

--IANS

sas/rad