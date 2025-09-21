Mandal-Becharaji SIR turns rural Gujarat into auto hub, boosts jobs and small businesses

Gandhinagar, Sep 21 (IANS) The Mandal-Becharaji Special Investment Region (MBSIR), a flagship vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has emerged as a game changer for Gujarat's rural economy.

Once a cluster of agrarian villages, the region is today a thriving automobile hub hosting global giants like Maruti Suzuki and Honda.

"Beyond industrial growth, MBSIR has boosted local employment and small businesses, reducing migration and improving living standards," Gujarat government said on Sunday.

A few years ago, Pradyumansingh Jhala of Becharaji in Gujarat's Mehsana district earned Rs 30,000 per month taking up a job. Today, thanks to opportunities unlocked by MBSIR, he runs a flourishing dealership network for JK Tyres, Bridgestone, Yokohama, and Exide, clocking an annual turnover of Rs 3.5 crore.

"We had land, but it was the industrial development -- roads, facilities, infrastructure -- that allowed us to start. MBSIR didn't just change my life, it changed the entire village," says Jhala.

For small entrepreneurs, too, the transformation is evident.

Sureshbhai Bazania, who runs a tea stall in Chandanki village of Mehsana district, saw his daily earnings jump from Rs 1,000-1,200 to Rs 4,000–5,000 as worker inflows and better connectivity brought more customers.

"With higher income, we can now afford better education for our children," he says.

Residents say migration for jobs, once routine, has nearly stopped.

"Earlier, people had to leave in search of work. Today, companies here hire both skilled and unskilled workers locally," notes farmer-contractor Amarsinh Thakor of Sitapur village.

The spillover has been wide -- kirana shops, dairies, clothing stores, and construction businesses have all seen expansion.

The social impact is visible too.

Under corporate social responsibility, companies have funded smart classrooms, libraries, furniture, and uniforms for village schools.

"Children can now access quality CBSE education without leaving their villages," says Dineshbhai Prajapati, a local school principal.

Anganwadi worker Gopiben Prajapati adds that income growth has translated into better healthcare, sanitation, and roads.

Becharaji, once known primarily as a pilgrimage town, is now a centre of opportunity, says former sarpanch Devangbhai Pandya: "MBSIR has turned it into a hub where big industries and small businesses thrive together."

Recognising its role in reshaping Gujarat's industrial and rural landscape, the state government has announced that MBSIR will feature in a special session at the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences (VGRC).

The first such conference is scheduled for October 9 to 10 in Mehsana, with sessions focusing on investment and employment prospects linked to the region's success.

