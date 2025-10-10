Man, two relatives killed while carrying mother's body from Jaipur to Haryana

Jaipur, Oct 10 (IANS) In a tragic turn of events, a man and his two relatives were killed while transporting the body of his mother from Jaipur to Haryana on Friday.

The accident occurred on the 152D flyover in Rohtak when their car rammed into a parked truck.

ATS officer ASI Joginder Kaur had passed away in Jaipur on Thursday after suffering complications related to a kidney transplant she had undergone three to four years ago.

The tragic incident occurred when her family had come from Haryana to bring her body home to Rohtak.

According to police, Kaur's relatives - her son, Kirat, 24, sister, Krishna, (61), and a relative from Sonipat, Sachin, were traveling in a car following the ambulance carrying her body.

Around 4.30 a.m., their car crashed into a stationary truck on the 152D flyover. The collision was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely mangled.

Police from Meham station, Rohtak, arrived on the scene after being alerted by passersby and rescued the victims by cutting through the car's windows.

All four passengers were rushed to the hospital. Doctors declared Kirat, Krishna, and Sachin dead, while a woman passenger - wife of ACB constable Dalbir - remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at PGI Rohtak.

The police confirmed that the injured woman is the wife of Dalbir, a constable posted with the Jaipur Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Her son Sachin, one of the deceased, recently joined duty as a veterinary doctor in Pali.

The three bodies have been kept in the Civil Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination, while the damaged car and truck have been seized by police.

Preliminary investigation suggests the car driver may have dozed off during the journey.

"The family was traveling late at night after collecting the body from Jaipur. The car likely failed to notice the parked truck and rammed into it at high speed," officials said.

