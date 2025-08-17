Man kills wife in Delhi's Seelampur, walks into police station to confess crime

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his wife in Delhi's Seelampur and later walked into the police station to confess to his crime on Sunday.

The person turned up at the Seelampur Police Station and informed that he had killed his wife, Delhi Police said.

Acting on the information about the confession, a police team rushed to the spot and found the body of a 24-year-old woman.

Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams processed the scene and collected evidence. The body of the deceased was sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.

The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is in progress to ascertain the motive behind the crime, said an official.

The national capital had recorded several murder cases in recent months.

In August, a man allegedly killed his wife and two daughters. The accused, identified as Pradeep Kumar, was arrested last week. Pradeep killed his wife, Jayshree, and daughters over a dispute. Jayshree's brother claimed that his sister's husband was a drunkard and a gambler, due to which there was a dispute between the couple.

In July, a woman and her son were murdered by her husband's employee in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar. The police said that the accused committed the crime hours after he was scolded by his employer's wife, Ruchika Sewani. To avenge the insult, he killed Sewani and her son.

In another incident in July, two men stabbed each other in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area.

The police said that the accused Sandeep and Arif had an argument, which later took an ugly turn.

Both men stabbed each other to death.

In a shocking incident in April, a 20-year-old youth was shot dead in the Seelampur area of North East Delhi.

According to police sources, Sameer, a resident of the Jogis’ colony in Seelampur, was attacked by unknown bike-borne shooters who fled the scene immediately after firing at him.

--IANS

svn/dpb