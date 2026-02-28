Man held for stabbing three in Kolkata over relationship dispute

Kolkata, Feb 28 (IANS) Kolkata Police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing three persons in the Jorabagan area of north Kolkata following a dispute linked to a relationship, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, a confrontation broke out between a young woman's former boyfriend and her current partner.

During the altercation, the latter allegedly stabbed the former boyfriend and two of his friends on a public road.

All three injured persons were taken to hospital in a critical condition. The accused, identified as Sudipto Mandal, was arrested by officers of Jorabagan Police Station.

Police said Shubhajit Roy, a resident of Jogen Dutta Lane in north Kolkata, was in a relationship with a young woman from the Dunlop area on the northern outskirts of the city. Subsequently, Sudipto Mandal entered into a relationship with the same woman. Over time, the woman began spending more time with Mandal, leading to frequent arguments between her and Roy.

According to investigators, Mandal allegedly asked the woman to call Roy to Rabindra Sarani to “settle” the dispute. The woman was reportedly unaware that Mandal was carrying a sharp weapon.

Police said that when Roy reached Rabindra Sarani, an argument broke out between the two men, and they began verbally abusing each other. Anticipating trouble, Roy called two of his friends -- Raja Singh and Jishnudeep Porel -- to the spot.

Local residents told police that Mandal continued to threaten and abuse Roy even after his friends arrived.

During the altercation, Mandal allegedly took out a sharp weapon from his pocket and attacked Roy first, leaving him bleeding on the road. When the two friends tried to intervene, he allegedly attacked them as well, injuring both.

After the incident, Mandal fled the scene. Local residents rushed the injured trio to hospital. Police from Jorabagan Police Station launched an investigation and arrested Mandal earlier in the day following a search operation. A case has been registered against him.

