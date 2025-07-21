Man gunned down on busy street by bike-borne assailants in Patna

Patna, July 21 (IANS) A man was gunned down by two bike-borne assailants in Patna’s Dulhin Bazar area on Monday, leaving the locality gripped by fear.

The incident took place in Sabahawa village under Dulhin Bazar police station limits, when the victim, identified as Aditya Kumar, was attacked in broad daylight while people were busy with their daily routines.

Aditya runs a security agency in Patna’s Jakkanpur area.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers quietly reached the spot where Aditya was and shot him in his head and chest and swiftly fled from the crime scene.

The eyewitnesses said they appeared to be sharpshooters and executed their plan without any argument or noise.

There was no argument with the deceased before the shootout, the locals noted, adding that the attackers did not give Aditya any chance to react, and he was caught off guard.

After the firing, he collapsed on the spot. His bike and licensed weapon were recovered from the scene.

City SP (West Zone) of Patna, Bhanu Pratap Singh, reached the spot and launched an investigation to ascertain the motive and identify the attackers.

“We have called for the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to collect the evidence from the crime scene. We are also scanning the CCTV cameras in the area to find some clues about the assailants. An FIR of murder under relevant sections of the BNS Act has been registered in Dulhin Bazar police station against unknown persons,” Singh said.

More details were awaited as investigation was underway.

The incident has sparked fear in the area, with residents avoiding speaking openly about the attack. However, whispers of “old rivalry”, “conspiracy”, and “contract gangs” have surfaced in the locality.

“This is not just another incident but an example of fearless crime, where the presence of law seems to exist only in name,” said a local resident, reflecting the rising concern in Patna’s streets.

