Man climbs high-tension pole in Delhi, demands talks with PM, CM, Chief Justice

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man climbed a high-tension voltage electric pole in the Yamuna Khadar area on Wednesday.

The incident was reported to the Geeta Colony Police Station.

Upon receiving the information, the police promptly arrived at the scene.

The man was safely brought down by the police and personnel from the Delhi Fire Service.

According to Delhi Fire Service ADO Yashwant Singh Meena, the man was adamant about speaking with the Chief Justice, the Chief Minister, and the Prime Minister.

"At 10:30 am, we received a call about a man who had climbed a high-tension wire pillar. He was demanding to speak with the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister, and the Chief Justice regarding environmental conservation. It is unclear where he is from, as he has been giving conflicting information," Meena said.

He added that the man mentioned being from either Bengal or Bihar and claimed to work as a teacher.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

—ANI