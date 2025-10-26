Man brutally killed with rod near Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim's residence

Kolkata, Oct 26 (IANS) A man was killed with a sharp-edged weapon on a public road near Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim's residence in south Kolkata, the police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in front of Chetla 17A/17B bus stand at around 11.30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the police, a rod was inserted into the man's throat, and one person has been detained in connection with the murder.

The incident in a posh locality, and especially in the mayor's neighbourhood, raised questions about the safety and security on public roads.

It is learned that the name of the deceased is Ashok Paswan (42). He was sitting with his friends near the bus stand at around 11.30 p.m. and was having a chat when a quarrel suddenly broke out.

It is alleged that someone suddenly attacked Paswan with a rod and inserted it into his throat. Injured and bleeding, the man ran about 100 metres along the road towards his sister's house. However, he could not make it and fell on the roadside. Local residents saw him covered in blood and took him to a nearby hospital. The doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead.

Soon after the incident, officers from Chetla police station reached the spot immediately.

"One person has already been detained and is being questioned. Efforts are also being made to find out from the local residents who were present at the time of the incident and who committed this crime, and how the murder was committed. Investigation into the matter is on," said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

Further details were awaited.

The incident spread a wave of panic in the area. The place where the murder took place in Chetla is Mayor Firhad Hakim's own ward. The mayor and his daughter often go there for various events.

The residents said that they have complained many times about people having drinking sessions near the bus stand in the evening. They said that anti-social activities are carried out till late at night in the area where the attack took place.

--IANS

sch/dpb