Man beheads child, dies after mob attack in Madhya Pradesh

Dhar, Sep 27 (IANS) In a gruesome act that has left an entire village in shock, a five-year-old boy named Vikas was brutally beheaded in front of his mother by a man believed to be "mentally unstable".

The tragedy occurred on Friday in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

Eyewitnesses reported that the accused, Mahesh (25), arrived on a motorcycle and entered the home of local Kalu Singh.

The family had never seen him before. Without uttering a word, Mahesh picked up a sharp spade-like tool lying in the house and attacked the child, severing his neck from his torso.

He then struck the boy's shoulder, leaving the body mutilated.

The child's mother, who tried desperately to intervene, was injured and left in a state of deep shock.

Her anguished cries echoed through the village, drawing neighbours to the scene.

Enraged by the horrific act, villagers caught Mahesh and beat him severely before the police arrived.

Dhar Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi described the crime as "extremely heartbreaking".

While another senior officer said the accused Mahesh was declared brought dead at the hospital due to injuries sustained in the mob attack.

The officer further said that the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination. Prima facie, it was suggested he was mentally unstable, the officer said.

Mahesh was a resident of Jobat Bagdi in Alirajpur district. His family informed police that he had been mentally unstable and missing from home for the past three to four days.

Just an hour before the killing, he had reportedly attempted to steal goods from a nearby shop.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and grief, raising serious concerns about mental health awareness and public safety.

Authorities are urging communities to report missing persons and individuals showing signs of instability to prevent such tragedies.

The village remains in mourning as officials continue their investigation.

The family of Vikas is receiving support from local authorities, and counselling services have been offered to help them cope with the trauma.

