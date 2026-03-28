Man beheaded in UP's Barabanki, accused walks home with severed head

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh), March 28 (IANS) In a gruesome incident, a 21-year-old youth was allegedly beheaded in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, police said on Saturday.

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The incident took place in the Tikaitnagar police station area of Barabanki district.

According to officials, after beheading the victim, the accused attacker picked up the severed head and carried it to his house.

The victim's head was later recovered by the police during a search at the house of the accused.

The victim has been identified as Bablu, a resident of Para Behata village in the area.

The eldest of three brothers, Bablu is survived by his wife and two children.

Officials said as per his daily routine, on Saturday too, Bablu had gone out to sell ice when he got into an argument with a local resident, whom police identified as Shankar.

According to information, the verbal spat escalated to such an extent, that Shankar got enraged and attacked Bablu with a sharp weapon, severing his head in public.

Moreover, instead of fleeing from the spot, the accused picked up Bablu's severed head and walked to his house.

Upon receiving the information, a large police force cordoned off the village, under the instructions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Vijayvargiya.

What even left the police horrified was that when they reached the accused's house, he was cooking food, with the severed head of the victim kept beside.

The accused was then apprehended by the police and the victim's head and the murder weapon was recovered from his possession.

SP Vijayvargiya said that prima facie the case appears to be one of insanity and a personal dispute, but a thorough questioning is underway to uncover the real motive behind the crime.

Earlier, a 21-year-old youth had allegedly beheaded two elderly neighbours and injured two others in Lohara village in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, suspecting them of casting some magic spell that caused his wife's recent miscarriage.

--IANS

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