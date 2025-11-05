Man beats tea shop owner to death over taste of biscuit; arrested

Kolkata, Nov 5 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a customer allegedly beat a tea shop owner to death because the biscuit he was served "did not taste good", an official said on Wednesday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The incident took place in the Khalerpool area of Raina in West Bengal’s East Burdwan district on November 4. The police on Wednesday arrested Hossain Mollah after the tea shop owner succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Farid Ali Sheikh, 50, a tea seller by profession and a resident of Machkhanda village in Raina. His tea stall was located in the Khalerpool area.

On Tuesday, a few regular customers were present at the tea stall when Hossain Mollah, a mason, and a frequent visitor to the shop, came for tea. He asked for a biscuit to go with it, which was duly served to him.

However, Mollah complained that the biscuit "tasted bad" and began arguing with the shopkeeper. The verbal altercation continued for a while before other customers intervened and calmed the situation.

Later, Mollah reportedly returned to the shop carrying a bamboo stick, and before Sheikh could react or understand what was happening, Mollah allegedly started assaulting him brutally.

Locals rushed Sheikh to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, from where he was shifted to another facility near Nawabhat. He died there on Wednesday morning during treatment.

Farid's son, Sheikh Syed Ahmed, said: "Almost every morning, Hossain Mollah used to have tea at my father’s shop but would never pay. He always had some excuse. On Tuesday morning too, he left without paying. Later, he argued over the biscuit and demanded money back. Though locals had settled the issue, he returned with a bamboo stick and hit my father on the head."

Police said that Mollah has been arrested based on the complaint lodged by the family. The body has been sent for autopsy, and further investigation is underway.

