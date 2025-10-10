Man arrested for sexual assault in Himachal's Solan

Shimla, Oct 10 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Police on Friday arrested an individual on alleged charges of sexual assault of a 25-year-old woman in his ayurvedic clinic in Solan town this week on the pretext of treatment.

The woman alleged that during the consultation the accused Ram Kumar held her hand and asked her about sexual health.

After she shared her concerns, he assured her of a complete cure and showed her a medical book.

Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh told the media that the woman filed a complaint at the women's police station on October 8.

The woman visited the clinic located close to the old bus stand on October 7.

However, Kumar allegedly insisted on examining her private parts, which she refused.

Despite her objection, Kumar allegedly sexually assaulted the woman under the pretext of a medical examination.

The Superintendent of Police said that a team from the state Forensic Science Laboratory inspected the crime scene and collected evidence.

"Based on the victim's statement, forensic findings, and technical evidence, the police arrested Ram Kumar," he added.

In the complaint to the police, the victim said that she was ill for a long time.

On October 7, she went to the clinic to get treatment.

After asking for her address, Kumar made her sit for examination.

The woman said that the doctor held the woman's hand and started pressing her veins.

Later, Kumar started asking about her about sexual problems.

After that, Kumar assured her that he would cure her 100 per cent and also showed her a related book.

Expressing shock over the incident, the brother of the alleged accused described allegations against his elder brother disturbing for the family.

He said that his 80-year-old brother, who has grandchildren, is a respectable ayurvedic doctor practitioner in the state.

Calling the incident a conspiracy, he urged the police to consider whether an octogenarian was capable to perform such act.

