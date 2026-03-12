Man-animal conflict: Leopards to be reclassified to Schedule 2 species in Maha

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) In a significant move to address the rising frequency of leopards entering human settlements in Maharashtra due to destruction of their own habitat, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Thursday announced in the Legislative Assembly that the Maharashtra Cabinet has approved the reclassification of leopards from Schedule 1 to Schedule 2.

Read More

He further stated that Maharashtra is currently seeking the necessary permissions from the Central Wildlife Department to formalise this change.

“Once the leopard is moved to Schedule 2, individuals will not face legal action if a leopard that has entered a human settlement is killed in self-defence or protection,” he said. He was responding to a calling attention motion moved by member Satyajit Deshmukh.

Deshmukh highlighted the increasing presence of leopards in his constituency and demanded their inclusion in Schedule 2. He also questioned the government on the specific measures being implemented to curb the man-animal conflict.

Minister Naik confirmed the decision for reclassification and added that directives have been issued to officially declare leopards that enter human settlements and cause loss of human life as "man-eaters."

Minister Naik shared updates on population control measures. ”The state had proposed the sterilisation of 150 leopards to the Central Government. In response, the Centre has granted permission to capture and sterilise five female leopards on an experimental basis.

"Regular patrolling by forest personnel has been intensified in sensitive zones prone to human-leopard conflict. In areas with frequent leopard sightings, instructions have been issued to keep school schedules flexible to ensure student safety," he said.

To manage captured animals, the government is increasing the capacity of existing rescue centres for tigers, leopards, and other wild predators. Additionally, efforts are underway to transfer captured leopards to zoos and wildlife rescue centres in other states, subject to approval from the Central Zoo Authority, said minister Naik.

Meanwhile, Minister of State Ashish Jaiswal said in the Maharashtra Council that maintaining a balance between state development and environmental conservation is the need of the hour.

He emphasised that every segment of society must adopt fundamental changes in their lifestyle to protect the planet. The Minister was responding to a half-hour discussion raised by member Amol Mitkari under Rule 92.

Addressing the House, Minister Jaiswal noted that while modern infrastructure — such as cement-concrete housing and new roads — is an unstoppable part of the development process, it must be countered with aggressive measures against pollution.

"We cannot halt development, but we must launch a massive public awareness campaign to curb water, air, and noise pollution," he stated.

He further suggested that environmental studies should be mandatory from the school level to instill eco-conscious values in students from an early age.

The Minister highlighted the deteriorating waste management situation in rural areas and the alarming rise in plastic consumption. He urged citizens to ditch plastic in favour of eco-friendly alternatives during daily household activities, religious ceremonies and wedding functions.

--IANS

sj/rad