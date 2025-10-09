Man accused in POCSO case jumps to death from 5th floor of Bengaluru court

Bengaluru, Oct 9 (IANS) A shocking incident of a man accused in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, jumping from the fifth floor of a Bengaluru court on Thursday and dying, was reported from the City Civil Court premises.

The deceased man has been identified as Gautam, an accused in a POCSO case. The shocking incident occurred when the family members and relatives of the accused were present at the court.

As per police sources, the accused was facing a POCSO case registered at the Adugodi police station and was brought for the trial from the Central prison of Parappana Agrahara on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Suddenly, he managed to escape from the custody of the police and jumped from the fifth floor to his death. Police are investigating the matter.

Gautam, who was arrested on April 21, 2025, was a resident of K.R. Puram and ran an electrical shop in Chikkapete locality of Bengaluru.

In April, Gautam had gone to the house of his relatives in Audogudi and committed the crime there. The victim was his relative.

Gautam suicide resulted in chaos in the premises of the court for some time. The body was finally shifted to the Victoria Hospital. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

The police have stated that not able to bear the humiliation of his arrest and trial in the sexual assault case Gautam had taken the extreme step and ended his life.

On January 28, 2024, in a heart-wrenching development, two teenage girls — both victims in POCSO cases — died by suicide in separate incidents reported from Mandya and Tumakuru in Karnataka.

On January 26, a 15-year-old girl in Mandya reportedly took her own life after discovering that she had been impregnated by her neighbour who had sexually assaulted her. He is currently on the run.

A day before that, on January 25, a 17-year-old girl in Tumakura reportedly ended her life at a rehabilitation centre because she could not live with her lover, who was earlier arrested for rape.

