Mammootty hails Kerala's social progress amid CM Vijayan's 'extreme poverty-free' declaration

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 1 (IANS) Making a rare public appearance after eight months, superstar Mammootty struck an emotional chord at the "extreme poverty-free state" declaration celebration on Saturday, describing Kerala as "younger" than him and an enduring example of people-driven progress.

“Kerala has always baffled the world with its social indicators and the way it has progressed. That’s because of our democratic ideals,” Mammootty said, setting the tone for the event held at Thiruvananthapuram’s Central Stadium.

He noted that the state’s social victories stemmed from its people’s “steadfast commitment to social ideology.”

“Development will take place only when starvation and hunger are totally wiped out. It’s not there in many places — while in Kerala, this has been achieved. Whatever development happens, nothing is complete if stomachs remain empty,” he said, drawing loud applause.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the poverty-free declaration as “the dawn of a new Kerala” and “a stepping stone to the state’s renaissance.”

He said the achievement reflected the collective resolve of the people and the government’s sustained interventions.

“Today, a new chapter opens in Kerala’s history. We stand before the world with pride and self-respect,” Vijayan said, asserting that the initiative was not a publicity exercise but a genuine social milestone.

The Chief Minister said the state had overcome extreme poverty through coordinated welfare schemes that ensured food, shelter, and healthcare for over 64,000 families.

He emphasised that the Left-led government had fulfilled each of its commitments.

“We have turned promises into action. Over 4.7 lakh houses have become a reality. Kerala has shown that nothing is impossible when society stands united,” he said.

Calling for continued vigilance, Vijayan said the journey toward a “New Kerala” was far from over but had entered a decisive phase where inclusivity and social justice would remain central.

However, despite earlier announcements that the function would be graced by two other legendary superstars -- Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan -- the duo did not turn up. The Congress-led opposition, which had boycotted the Kerala Assembly session earlier in the day, also stayed away from the event, terming it a “sham.”

