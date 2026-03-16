Mamata questions ECI's midnight transfers, alleges BJP bias

Kolkata, March 16 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday lashed out at the Election Commission of India (ECI) after it carried out a major reshuffle in the state administration.

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In a move executed late at night, Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty and Home Secretary J.P. Meena were transferred. Several senior police officials -- including the Director General of Police and the Kolkata Police Commissioner -- were also shifted.

Launching a sharp attack on the Election Commission, Banerjee said: “I received a message at 1 a.m. Have you ever heard of such actions being taken in the dead of night? The Chief Secretary is a Bengali woman. They removed her. They are anti-Bengali and anti-women.”

She further said that earlier the Election Commission used to seek a panel of names from the state government before making such decisions.

“Previously, they would request a list from the state government; we would submit three names, from which they would make a selection. This time it was a suo motu action -- as if it were a 'Delhi ka laddoo' or as if this were a zamindari or a lawless fiefdom. When the Prime Minister of the country declares that he will pick them out one by one and strike them down, how do you expect the nation to be protected? Such rhetoric does not befit you,” she said.

According to Banerjee, the BJP was using proxies to carry out covert acts of sabotage and acting like a “dark horse” behind the scenes.

She also alleged that the BJP was not only anti-Bengali but also anti-non-Bengali.

“Who was the state Director General of Police? Piyush Pandey. He too was summarily removed. You are sidelining not only Bengalis but non-Bengalis as well. In reality, you are cherry-picking individuals based on whether they will serve the BJP’s agenda. But rest assured: no matter whom you send, they will ultimately work for the people,” Banerjee said after leading a protest march in Kolkata against the hike in cooking gas prices.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee led a protest march from College Square to Dorina Crossing in central Kolkata against the hike in cooking gas prices and what she described as the Centre’s arbitrary decisions regarding commercial gas supplies.

From the rally, she strongly criticised the reshuffle of several administrative officials.

“Change everything -- even then the government in Bengal will not change. Mark my words,” she said.

Banerjee also claimed that her residence might be targeted in a manner similar to the alleged attack on the house of state minister Shashi Panja ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Kolkata on Saturday.

“Before coming here today, I was watching a video. One of their leaders was saying that the residence of state minister Shashi Panja has been attacked. Now they are saying that the residence of the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, will be attacked. Kalighat will be attacked. I say: if you have the guts, come and try. We will fight back. We will take on every single one of you,” she said.

At the same time, urging people to remain calm, the Chief Minister asked them not to fall prey to provocations.

“Have faith and confidence; do not give in to provocations,” she said.

--IANS

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