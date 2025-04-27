"Mamata Banerjee trying to win Bengal polls by climbing on shoulders of Lord Jagannath": Sukanta Majumdar

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], April 27 (ANI): Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday asserted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was trying to win the upcoming state Assembly elections by "climbing on the shoulders" of Lord Jagannath.

The remarks were made by Majumdar as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is set to inaugurate Digha Jagannath Temple on April 30.

"Police did not reach Murshidabad for 4 hours, and because of this, Chandan and Hargobind Das were killed. On one side, you are killing Hindus, and on the other side, you are constructing temples. Constructing temples or mosques is not the job of the government. For the Ayodhya Ram temple, funds were raised by the people. For the Jagannath Temple in Digha, people should raise funds. Why does the state government have to get involved in this? Mamata Banerjee is trying to win the elections by climbing on the shoulders of Lord Jagannath," Sukanta Majumdar told reporters.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari had blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the 'migration' of Hindu families from Murshidabad.

Adhkari, while speaking to ANI, hit out at the TMC-led West Bengal government over the new Jagannath temple in Digha, saying that Mamata Banerjee is anti-Hindu.

"Mamata Banerjee is a fake Hindu. Do not mislead Hindu people. The Hindus make Hindu temples. Mamata Banerjee is anti-Hindu. Because of her, the Hindu people of Murshidabad are migrating from here," Adhikari said.

Earlier on April 20, Suvendu Adhikari claimed that Hindus are under threat in the state and demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the Murshidabad violence, while holding the state police responsible for the incident and calling it a "brutal killing". (ANI)

