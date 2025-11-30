Mamata Banerjee to visit Cooch Behar on Dec 9, to hold a crucial public meeting

Kolkata, Nov 30 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Cooch Behar next month and hold a public meeting at the Rash Mela ground, a Trinamool Congress leader said on Sunday.

The district Trinamool leadership is in full swing around the Chief Minister's visit, which assumes significance as it is taking place in the backdrop of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state and ahead of next year's Assembly polls.

According to the party leader, the Chief Minister will reach Cooch Behar on the morning of December 9. A big public meeting is being organised at the Rash Mela Maidan. Later, Banerjee may hold an administrative meeting in the district as well.

Regarding the Chief Minister's upcoming visit, Cooch Behar District Trinamool President Abhijit De Bhowmik said, "On Tuesday, December 9, at 11:30 am, a historic public meeting of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be held at the Cooch Behar Rash Mela Maidan. For this, an emergency meeting has been called at the District Trinamool Congress office at 11 a.m. tomorrow (December 1). A district preparatory meeting will be held at Rabindra Bhavan at 5 p.m. on December 2."

He informed that party MLAs, MPs, former MLAs, former MPs, members of all district committees, block presidents, and Panchayat Samiti presidents will be present in the meeting. The mayor and deputy mayor of the municipality, all councillors, and ward presidents will also be present.

Sources said that Banerjee is likely to address the people, especially the members of the Rajbangshi community, ahead of the 2026 state Assembly polls.

The population of Rajbanshis or Koch-Rajbanshis is estimated to be over 33 lakh in West Bengal, which is mostly concentrated in Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Malda and Murshidabad districts.

The Rajbanshi community accounts for 30 per cent of the electorate in north Bengal and is seen as a key factor in many Assembly seats, especially in over 15 Assembly segments in Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri districts.

