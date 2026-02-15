Mamata Banerjee sends sweets, flowers to Tarique Rahman on Bangladesh election win

Kolkata, Feb 15 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sent flowers and sweets to Tarique Rahman after his party’s sweeping victory in Bangladesh’s 13th national parliamentary election, sources in the state government said on Sunday.

Banerjee congratulated the citizens of Bangladesh, where she addressed the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader as Tarique Bhai and conveyed greetings to the neighbouring nation ahead of the holy month of Ramzan.

Banerjee called Tarique Rahman on Saturday evening and congratulated him for his party’s victory, said government sources. It is not known what was discussed in the phone conversation.

Sources said the gifts were received by BNP media cell member Atiqur Rahman Ruman and other senior officials.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee congratulated the party in a post on X, writing, "My hearty congratulations, Shubhonandan, to all my brothers and sisters, all the people, in Bangladesh. My advance Ramazan mubarak to all of them. For this great victory, my congratulations to my Tarique-Bhai, his party, and all the parties. Pray, you all be well and happy. Wish that our relations with Bangladesh be always cordial."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Rahman in a Facebook post, congratulating him for leading the BNP to a decisive victory.

"Delighted to speak with Mr Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections. I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh,” he posted.

“As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples," PM Modi had said.

Voting in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad election and referendum concluded on Thursday. On Friday, the Election Commission of Bangladesh announced official results for 297 of the 300 seats.

Of the 297 declared seats, the BNP and its allies secured 212 seats. The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-party electoral alliance won 77 seats, Islami Andolan Bangladesh secured one seat, and independent candidates took seven seats.

--IANS

sch/uk