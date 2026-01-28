Mamata Banerjee raises conspiracy concerns over Ajit Pawar's death, demands SC-monitored probe

Kolkata, Jan 28 (IANS) Suspecting a conspiracy theory surrounding the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday called for a Supreme Court-supervised investigation into the plane crash that resulted in the NCP leader's death.

In light of this unfortunate incident, Mamata Banerjee has deferred her planned trip to Delhi that was set for later in the day.

Speaking to media persons on her way to Hooghly's Singur to attend a government event, CM Banerjee claimed that Ajit Pawar was likely to leave the NDA and had been planning to return to the opposition's INDIA bloc.

The Chief Minister said that she has no faith in the Central investigation agencies to conduct an impartial probe into the case; therefore, only an apex court-monitored probe will unearth the truth.

"The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister died in a plane crash this morning. I am really shocked to see the news. There is no safety and security of people of the country, even for the political leaders. I do not know what the fate of the Opposition political parties is. He was very much with the ruling party. But a few days ago, I came to know from social media that somebody from the other party gave a statement that Ajit Pawar is willing to leave the BJP-led NDA," said CM Banerjee.

The Chief Minister further said, "What happened today.... I need a proper investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court. We have trust only in the Supreme Court and no other agency. All the agencies have been totally purchased. It is a great loss for the country."

The strong statements from Mamata Banerjee came after Ajit Pawar, NCP chief and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, died in a tragic plane crash this morning while he was flying from Mumbai to Baramati. Four others, including pilots and Ajit Pawar's security personnel, also died in the crash.

The small aircraft, which took off from Mumbai around 8 a.m., crashed near Baramati airport during a landing attempt 45 minutes later. According to reports, Pawar was to attend four important public meetings ahead of the local body polls.

