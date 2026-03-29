Mamata Banerjee is losing in Bengal, her frustration clearly visible: Ram Kripal Yadav

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav on Sunday launched a strong critique of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that her recent speeches reflect desperation and frustration over her party’s declining prospects in the state.

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Speaking to IANS, Minister Yadav said, “Mamata Banerjee is losing in Bengal, and her frustration is clearly visible in her speeches. It is sad and unfortunate that someone who has held a constitutional position as a Chief Minister would talk about violence to ordinary people. It is unfortunate and reflects a state of desperation, like a sore loser lashing out."

"She is losing, that’s why saying baseless and violent things,” he added.

Yadav’s remarks come amid an intensifying political battle in West Bengal, with the BJP and the Trinamool Congress engaging in heated campaigning ahead of the Assembly elections.

At the same time, Chief Minister Banerjee addressed her party supporters at multiple rallies over the weekend, accusing the BJP of attempting to “loot” West Bengal and take over the state. She warned, “They (BJP) will change our food habits, snatch our land, bulldoze and destroy everything... They are conspiring to end Bengal and make the state cease to exist.”

She also spoke about the law and order situation following a violent incident during a Ram Navami celebration in Murshidabad’s Raghunathgunj on Friday (March 27).

Banerjee said she had been rendered powerless after the Election Commission replaced officers working under her, stating, “Please don’t blame me for the law and order situation. I don’t have any power left with me since all the officers have been changed. The BJP has cherry-picked officers for the state.”

She reassured the public that the accused in the incident would be held accountable, asserting, “I will not spare any of the accused in the long run, and will hold them accountable today or tomorrow.”

The exchange of sharp accusations underscores the high-stakes nature of the West Bengal Assembly elections, with both the BJP and Trinamool Congress using law and order, governance, and cultural issues to galvanise their supporters ahead of the polls. The political temperature in the state continues to rise as both parties intensify their rhetoric and campaigning across key constituencies.

--IANS

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