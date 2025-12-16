Mamata Banerjee directs Trinamool BLAs to remain vigilant after 44,700 voters deleted from Bhabanipur seat

Kolkata, Dec 16 (IANS) With the draft voters' list in West Bengal, which was published on Tuesday, showing that a total of 44,770 voters from the previous list as of October 2025 have been excluded in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in Kolkata, where the elected legislator is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the latter had directed the Trinamool Congress booth level agents (BLAs) in her constituency to be specially alert during the hearing session on the claims and objections regarding the draft voters' list.

Chief Minister Banerjee had held a meeting with the Trinamool Congress Councillors of eight wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) under Bhabanipur Assembly constituency as well as the party BLAs in her constituency on Tuesday evening, nearly hours after the draft voters' list was published.

Those present in the meeting were State Trinamool Congress President Subrata Bakshi and the West Bengal Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister as well as the KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim.

"The Chief Minister had instructed to recheck the names of the excluded voters, especially that of the deceased and shifted voters. She had also directed the BLAs to reach out to the addresses of such deceased and shifted voters and cross-check the information about such voters given in the separate list of excluded voters are authentic or not," said one of the Councillors present in the meeting on condition of anonymity.

According to the Councillor, the Trinamool Congress leadership suspect certain voters have been wrongfully shown as deceased or shifted voters and therefore the BLAs have been instructed to recheck the lists of such voters.

"In the meeting the Chief Minister stressed that under no circumstance the name of a single genuine voter should be allowed to be excluded from the voters' list. She had specially asked to be vigilant about the voters in the housing complexes and high-rise buildings," the Trinamool Congress Councillor said.

During the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls, Leader of Opposition and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari got elected from Nandigram, defeating the Chief Minister and the Trinamool Congress candidate Mamata Banerjee by a little less than 2,000 votes.

Later, CM Mamata Banerjee got elected in the by-elections from Bhabanipur and retained her chair as the Chief Minister for the third consecutive term.

--IANS

src/khz