Mamata Banerjee condoles the death of people in J&K landslides

Kolkata, Aug 27 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday offered her condolences to the people who have lost their family members in landslides near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir while expressing her solidarity with the people of the flood-battered UT.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the situation has kept her government "worried".

"The natural disasters in Jammu and Kashmir (due to a landslide on the way to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple) have kept us worried and I express my solidarity for the people there," Banerjee said in her post.

She also extended her condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured.

"The loss of lives saddens me, and I extend my condolences to the bereaved families. I also pray for the injured, and wish them speedy recovery. May Ma Vaishno Devi give them speedy healing. Prayers for the affected and the stranded, too," said Banerjee.

A day after the disaster struck the route on the hilltop shrine of Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, the death toll has gone up to 32, officials said on Wednesday.

The landslide, triggered by incessant rain on Tuesday afternoon, left several pilgrims trapped as rescue operations continued with authorities working to clear debris and locate survivors. At least 20 people were injured in the landslide triggered by heavy and relentless rain, the officials said. The pilgrimage to the shrine has been suspended after the mountainside gave way and stones, boulders, and rocks came hurtling down around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, catching people by surprise.

The Jammu region has been experiencing intense rain over the past few days, resulting in swollen rivers, landslides, and widespread disruption in low-lying and hilly areas.

--IANS

sch/vd