Mamata Banerjee condoles Ajit Pawar’s death, seeks thorough probe into plane crash

Kolkata, Jan 28 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed sorrow over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, saying she was deeply shaken by the sudden loss of the senior leader.

Banerjee said on X that she was feeling a deep sense of loss following Ajit Pawar’s death in the plane crash

“Deeply shocked and stunned by the sudden demise of Ajit Pawar. The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and his co-passengers have died in a disastrous plane crash at Baramati this morning, and I am feeling a deep sense of loss,” Banerjee said.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

“My condolences to his family, including his uncle Sharad Pawar ji, and to all late Ajitji’s friends and followers. The incident needs proper investigation,” she added.

Banerjee’s remarks came after Ajit Pawar was killed in a plane crash on Wednesday morning while travelling from Mumbai to Baramati. Four others, including pilots and Pawar’s security personnel, were also killed in the accident.

The small aircraft, which departed from Mumbai around 8 a.m., crashed near Baramati airport as it was attempting to land about 45 minutes later. Reports said Pawar was to attend four public meetings ahead of the local body elections.

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, also conveyed his condolences over Pawar’s sudden death.

“I am profoundly shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the tragic and untimely demise of Shri Ajit Pawar Ji, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, in a plane crash near Baramati today,” Adhikari wrote in a social media post.

“Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a towering leader in Maharashtra politics; resolute, hardworking, and deeply committed to the welfare of the people. His contributions to the state’s development, especially in rural and agricultural sectors, and his role in strengthening the MahaYuti Alliance will always be remembered. This is an irreparable loss not just for the Nationalist Congress Party and Maharashtra, but for the National Democratic Alliance and Indian politics as a whole,” the BJP leader said.

“My heartfelt condolences to his family, especially the Pawar Parivar, friends, associates and followers. My thoughts and prayers are also with the families of the other victims of the air crash who lost their lives in this heartbreaking incident. May their souls rest in eternal peace,” he said.

